First Midwest Bank Trust Division Purchases 2,027 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter.

IWS stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.59. The company had a trading volume of 338,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,032. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

