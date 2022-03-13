First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 237,127 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cerus were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 6,897.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. 1,277,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $906.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.