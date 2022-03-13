First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,536 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $22.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,433,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,121. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.43 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $581.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.