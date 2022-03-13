First Midwest Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Target were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Target stock traded down $7.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.97. 4,040,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,471,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $176.68 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.59. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

