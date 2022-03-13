First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,037,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,340,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,390,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,005,682,000 after acquiring an additional 280,795 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,024,447 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,815,348,000 after acquiring an additional 398,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,772,881 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,524,000 after acquiring an additional 195,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $142.07. 6,385,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

