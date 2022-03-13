First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.78 per share, for a total transaction of $91,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,212 shares of company stock worth $835,314. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.