First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$14.34 during trading on Tuesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

