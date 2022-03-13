Financial Survey: Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM) vs. VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) and Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCMKTS:TRGM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 69.2% of Targeted Medical Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Targeted Medical Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -9,290.20% -39.02% -30.11% Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VBI Vaccines and Targeted Medical Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $1.06 million 320.42 -$46.23 million ($0.26) -5.08 Targeted Medical Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Targeted Medical Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VBI Vaccines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VBI Vaccines and Targeted Medical Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 1 1 3.50 Targeted Medical Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. Given VBI Vaccines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than Targeted Medical Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Targeted Medical Pharma has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats Targeted Medical Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. The company was founded on April 9, 1965 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Targeted Medical Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc. is a medical nutrition company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of amino acid-based medications. It operates through the following segments: Targeted Medical Pharma (TMP), Complete Claims Processing, Inc. (CCPI), and Amino Nutritionals. The TMP segment offers medical foods and generic pharmaceuticals. The CCPI segment includes point-of-care dispensing solutions, and billing, and collection services. The Amino Nutritionals segment produces and distributes amino acid-based dietary supplements directly to consumers. Its products include Theramine, AppTrim, and Hypertensa. The company was founded by Elizabeth Charuvastra, William E. Shell, and Kim Giffoni in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

