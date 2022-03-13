Financial Contrast: Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) & TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TMC the metals and Centamin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00 Centamin 0 1 4 0 2.80

TMC the metals presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.23%. Centamin has a consensus price target of $1.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.93%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Centamin.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and Centamin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A Centamin $828.74 million 1.88 $155.98 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centamin beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TMC the metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Centamin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

