Financial Comparison: RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) versus Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Rush Street Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive $488.11 million 3.55 $1.08 million ($0.50) -15.82

Rush Street Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than RedBall Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RedBall Acquisition and Rush Street Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Rush Street Interactive 0 3 6 0 2.67

Rush Street Interactive has a consensus target price of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 107.89%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and Rush Street Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A 5.84% 1.18% Rush Street Interactive -3.99% -9.43% -7.90%

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats RedBall Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

