Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLMMF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

