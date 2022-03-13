FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FIGS in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

FIGS opened at $16.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. FIGS has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $13,716,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $707,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $1,181,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter worth about $300,000. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.