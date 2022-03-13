Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSZ shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.63. 283,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.61 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.46.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.