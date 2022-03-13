Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSZ shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE:FSZ traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.63. 283,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.35. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$9.61 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.46.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.