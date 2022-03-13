FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of FG New America Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.