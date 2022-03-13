FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FG New America Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.
Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $11.40.
About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
