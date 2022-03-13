Fera Hits Market Capitalization of $462,393.86 (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Fera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fera has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. Fera has a market capitalization of $462,393.86 and $628.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Fera

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fera is medium.com/@ferastrategies . The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com

Fera Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

