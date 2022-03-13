Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

