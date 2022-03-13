FansTime (FTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $175,856.28

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. FansTime has a market capitalization of $175,856.28 and $19,419.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00033985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00104961 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.