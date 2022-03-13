Falcon Project Market Cap Hits $1.08 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $985.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.30 or 0.06551367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.60 or 0.99889804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

