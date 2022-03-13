Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,783 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up 1.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 14.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,871 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 35.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,769 shares of company stock worth $17,163,151 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. 15,212,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,530,785. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.13. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.79.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.