Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,143 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.40. 4,791,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,060. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

