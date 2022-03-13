Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 227,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.21. 296,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.42 and a 52 week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

