Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.50 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by 10.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $196.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $126.04 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

In other news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,267,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,791,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

