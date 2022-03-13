Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Shares of EXPE opened at $179.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,603,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,691 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,250 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after acquiring an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $664,789,000 after acquiring an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after acquiring an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

