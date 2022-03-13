Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,993,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $17,927,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $106.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.69 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

