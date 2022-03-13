Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ONE Gas by 392.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 401,293 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ONE Gas by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,834,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,863,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 75,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $86.15 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

