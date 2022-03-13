Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,004,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,555,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 452.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after purchasing an additional 249,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $106.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

