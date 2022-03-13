Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cable One by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cable One by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,459.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,527.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,725.96. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. Cable One’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

CABO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

