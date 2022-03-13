Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $248.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 70,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

