Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. 990,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a twelve month low of $56.93 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $460,221.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

