Everest (ID) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $131,693.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Everest has a market cap of $24.03 million and approximately $131,693.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.91 or 0.06600677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.80 or 0.99926760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041623 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.