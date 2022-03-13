Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of EQ remained flat at $$3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. 17,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,452. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $102.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 154,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equillium by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equillium by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium (Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.