Epic Cash (EPIC) 1-Day Volume Hits $14,082.00

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $14,082.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00003488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00105024 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,878,232 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Epic Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.