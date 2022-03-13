Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.29.

NYSE ENV opened at $72.86 on Friday. Envestnet has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $85.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

