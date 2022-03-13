Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.30. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 65,580 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $949.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,800,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after acquiring an additional 988,813 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 330,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 105.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,138,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,538 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 75,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

