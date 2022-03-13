Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $5.51

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.30. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 65,580 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $949.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.