Emercoin Price Up 5.4% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.33 million and $11,047.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,853,469 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

