Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Eltek from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of ELTK opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Eltek has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

