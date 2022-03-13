Elrond 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $121.17 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $138.78 or 0.00357184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $3.00 billion and $121.17 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00182311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00026499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,637,497 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

