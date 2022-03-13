ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Short Interest Update

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELLRY traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.