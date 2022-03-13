Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, investing in and managing residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EARN. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NYSE EARN opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

