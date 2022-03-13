Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after buying an additional 1,995,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $266.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.17. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.84%.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,248 shares of company stock worth $117,785,244 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

