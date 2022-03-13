Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives $17.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.82.

ELEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ELEV traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. 35,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,084. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 188,517 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,505,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the second quarter worth $1,526,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevation Oncology (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.