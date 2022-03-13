Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Trimmed by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,877 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,082 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,519 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.33. 1,195,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,514. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $106,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,530 shares of company stock worth $5,325,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

