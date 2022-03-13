Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,187.00

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and $4,187.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00270199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001308 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,407,746 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

