Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.
EIGR stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.