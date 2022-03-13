Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

EIGR stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

