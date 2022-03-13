eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 13th total of 795,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 69,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $363.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.35 and a beta of 0.40.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of eGain by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eGain by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile (Get Rating)

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.