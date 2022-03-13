EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the February 13th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 765.0 days.

EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $$23.40 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

EDRVF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

