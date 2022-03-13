Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 42.6% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 37.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 121.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 172,110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth $821,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edify Acquisition by 4.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 594,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the second quarter worth $550,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EAC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,226. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Edify Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

