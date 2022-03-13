eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

