eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.310-$5.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.eBay also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.840 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.30 on Friday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.17.
In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.
eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
