eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. eBay posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43. eBay has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

