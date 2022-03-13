Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the February 13th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,571,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62,297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,673,000.

ETW stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 117,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,188. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

